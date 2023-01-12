NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a Burrillville man died following a two-car crash Monday morning.

The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Great Road, between School and St. Paul streets. The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.