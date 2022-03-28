BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of stockpiling more than 200 weapons inside his Burrillville home pleaded not guilty to five felony charges in federal court Monday afternoon.

Ronald Andruchuk, 37, was arrested late last month after detectives found 211 firearms, a flamethrower, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a number of partially constructed ghost guns strewn about his house, which he shares with his wife and three children.

Police said they were called to Andruchuk’s home after neighbors complained he was recklessly firing the weapons on his property.

The judge overseeing Andruchuk’s case was prepared to release him under the condition he be electronically monitored, but she changed her mind upon receiving new evidence hours before his bail hearing.

Andruchuk remains jailed at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls.

Prosecutors have argued that Andruchuk is a threat to public safety due to his obsession with firearms, history of illegal drug use and reckless disregard of the law.

Andruchuk pleaded not guilty Monday to five felony charges, including two counts each of making false statements while purchasing a firearm and making false statements to a person who is federally licensed to sell firearms, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The charges stem from the purchase of two rifles and four handguns from Midstate Gun Company in Coventry, as well as the attempted purchase of a handgun and rifle from MTR Guns and Ammo in North Smithfield.

Andruchuk’s next court date is scheduled for July 18.