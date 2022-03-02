BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Burrillville man arrested for illegally stockpiling more than 200 firearms inside his home was also making ghost guns, according to federal prosecutors.

Ronald Andruchuk, 37, was arrested last week following a disturbance at his home that led to the seizure of 211 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Herbert is actively trying to stop a judge from releasing Andruchuk, arguing that he is still a danger to his family and the community.

To strengthen her argument, Herbert revealed in a new court filing Wednesday that, in addition to purchasing dozens of firearms, Andruchuk was also making his own weapons.

Herbert said Andruchuk had purchased a number of “ghost gun” kits online, and had already assembled several of them.

These new revelations “further show that there are no conditions or combination of conditions the court can fashion which will protect the public and ensure that [Andruchuk] does not gain access to firearms,” she wrote.

Photos: Ghost gun kits found inside Ronald Andruchuk’s home (story continues below)

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island

Detectives seized all of Andruchuk’s weapons following his arrest last Thursday, including a number of guns “in various stages of manufacturing.” Officers responded to Andruchuk’s residence after neighbors complained that he was recklessly firing weapons on his property.

“Just in his basement alone, that’s more firepower than most police departments have in their arsenal in this state,” Burrillville Police Chief Stephen Lynch said.

Andruchuk has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making false statements in an application to purchase firearms, and causing false records to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer.

A hearing on whether to revoke the judge’s decision to release Andruchuk has been scheduled for Thursday morning.