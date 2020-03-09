Burrillville man, 19, charged with soliciting minors, sending indecent material

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — An ongoing investigation into the distribution of sexually explicit content online has resulted in another arrest.

Brendan M. Cook, 19, of Burrillville, was taken into custody last Monday and charged with 16 counts of indecent solicitation of a child and 10 counts of circulating indecent material to minors, Burrillville police said.

According to the police report, Cook filed a cyberharassment report in October regarding an indecent video of him going around Snapchat. This led police to discover that Cook himself had sent the video to a 14-year-old girl, which police said he later admitted to along with sending explicit content to other underage girls and asking for explicit content in return.

Cook then gave investigators consent to search his phone and computer, police said, and they discovered at least 18 victims who were targeted over the course of several months.

Cook is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Police said he’s the fifth person charged in the case. Xavier LaFleur, 19, was arrested on similar charges back in January and three juveniles followed.