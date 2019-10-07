Burrillville homeowners charged after police break up underage drinking party

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people are facing charges after police said they found three dozen teenagers drinking at a Burrillville home over the weekend.

Shannon Cinieri, 38, and Guy Rioux, 41, were charged with violating the state’s social host law after they admitted to knowing the teens were drinking alcohol, according to Burrillville Police Major Dennis Leahey.

Leahey said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a noise complaint on Rock Avenue and arrived to find the group of 15- to 17-year-olds showing signs of intoxication.

“Our primary concern was for the health and safety of the juveniles,” Leahey said Monday. “The two adults on scene were identified as homeowners and they said they tried to ensure the juveniles’ safety by taking car keys from them, but we know that doesn’t work.”

The teenagers were all from Cumberland, according to Leahy.

He said the homeowners will likely face a fine and jail time is possible.

“In terms of providing an environment or alcohol for kids, parents or any adult has to know that’s completely out of the question. You can’t do that and adults should know better,” Leahey added. “It’s a serious matter because it’s entirely possible—had we not been made aware of this call and a juvenile got a hold of their keys and left the residence—it could have had tragic consequences.”

Cinieri and Rioux were arraigned before a bail commissioner on Saturday. Rioux was released on $1,000 personal recognizance while Cinieri was remanded to the ACI for violating the terms of her bail from a previous incident.