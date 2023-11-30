BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Burrillville firefighter accused of child molestation is now facing additional charges, 12 News has learned.

Richard Forslund Jr., 31, was taken into custody again Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Details surrounding the new charges haven’t been released, but court records indicate that the incident happened in Glocester in September 2020.

Forslund, who works for the Pascoag Fire Department, was charged earlier this year with second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault. The R.I. Department of Health suspended his EMT license as a result of the charges.

He was released on $20,000 personal recognizance and ordered not to have contact with his alleged victim pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2024.