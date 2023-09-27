BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Burrillville firefighter over the weekend following a lengthy investigation, 12 News has learned.

Richard Forslund Jr., 31, has been charged with second-degree child molestation, second-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

Police confirmed Forslund works for the Pascoag Fire Department. 12 News reached out regarding his current employment status but has not yet heard back.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has suspended Forslund’s EMT license as a result of the charges.

Police have not yet elaborated on the investigation, however, the Health Department’s suspension notice states Forslund is accused of molesting a 12-year-old and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

Forslund was released on $30,000 personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with his victims. He’s due back in court on Nov. 17.