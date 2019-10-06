Burrillville firefighter added to National Fallen Firefighter Memorial

EMMITSBURG, M.D. (WPRI) — The 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service was held this morning at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The ceremony honored the 119 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Included in those firefighters was one of Rhode Island’s own, Lieutenant Richard Jenks of the Pascoag Fire Department.

Jenks died on Feb. 14 while responding to a fire call. On Sunday morning his name was read aloud and his family was given an American flag in Richard’s memory.

Wife of Richard Jenks receiving a rose and American flag.

Former Director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency Peter Gaynor, now Deputy Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency addressed the crowd.

“Since the founding of our nation, firefighters have demonstrated unwavering dedication, courage and commitment to their fellow community members every day,” he said.

Jenks is the 13th Rhode Island firefighter to die in the line of duty. But he isn’t the first for the town of Burrillville.

In the village of Harrisville sits the Firefighter’s Memorial Park. There, Jenks’ name is engraved alongside Lawerence “Larry” Gingell Jr.

A memorial plaque in Harrisville honors fallen Burrillville Firefighters.

According to records, Gingell was a member of the Harrisville Fire Department and died in the line of duty on January 30, 1986.