BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man will remain at the Wyatt Detention Center as a judge considers whether there are conditions of his release that would keep the public safe.

Ronald Andruchuk, 37, was arrested last week following a disturbance at his home that led to the seizure of 211 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors said Andruchuk at the time was wearing what he referred to as his “battle belt,” which contained a combat knife, four handguns, ammunition and a plastic baggie of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Hebert is trying to stop a judge from releasing Andruchuk, arguing that he is still a danger to the community.

Agents say the guns alone weren’t the issue, but also the fact that Andruchuk lied about his history of drug use when purchasing the firearms and that they weren’t stored safely in his home.

Fitzgerald: Burrillville is second amendment sanctuary city.

Judge: This isn't a second amendment issue. This is a federal concern to the public. Nothing "second amendment" about this case. https://t.co/uDzfB9MRX6 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 3, 2022

Hebert revealed in a court filing on Wednesday that Andruchuk purchased a number of “ghost gun kits” online and had already assembled several of them.

At the federal level, it’s not illegal to purchase one of those kits online, according to Hebert, but they are illegal in Rhode Island.

They are also illegal for someone who has a history of drug use and possession.

Hebert argued that even if Andruchuk was prohibited from buying new guns, he could potentially buy them online. Prosecutors said he lied on his affidavit when purchasing the guns saying he didn’t have a history of drug use.

Prosecutors claim Andruchuk previously admitted to having a substance abuse problem when he was arrested in Cranston back in 2018.

Judge Jack McConnell repeated multiple times that this case is “mind-boggling” for many reasons. He questioned why someone would possess that many firearms if they weren’t for malicious intent.

Judge Jack McConnell keeps commenting how "mind boggling" the case is. Questions why PD hadn't stopped Andruchuk earlier.

"It's a only a misdemeanor in this state" for bullets to whiz by heads?

AUSA: "You're goating me into commenting on the law and I'm not going to do that." — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 3, 2022

Defense Attorney Kevin Fitzgerald said it’s a hobby and that Andruchuk is a collector, adding that 200 guns may seem like a lot in New England, but his colleagues in Montana wouldn’t bat an eye at that.

In response, McConnell said this is not taking place in Montana.

This incident wasn’t the first time officers responded to Andruchuk’s home. Prosecutors said it was the ninth time in recent months they’d paid him a visit after neighbors complained he was shooting weapons during all hours of the day.

Andruchuk has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making false statements in an application to purchase firearms, and causing false records to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer.

McConnell asked the defense what a potential scenario would be for Andruchuk’s release and Fitzgerald said his client could be ordered not to buy guns in stores or online.

The judge said he would need time to consider both sides and whether there is a way Andruchuk can be released without being a threat to the public. Until a decision is made, Andruchuk will remain in custody.