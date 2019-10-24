Burrillville council says school should appeal sanctions for racial incident

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Burrillville Town Council on Thursday called for the town’s school committee to reverse their decision to not appeal sanctions imposed by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) and Principals’ Committee on Athletics (PCOA).

The high school was put on probation for unsportsmanlike behavior and given other sanctions after Central Falls student-athletes were allegedly subjected to racist taunts during a varsity girls’ volleyball game in September.

RIIL said the PCOA and school administrators agreed that Burrillville student spectators were exhibiting behavior that was “intimidating and distracting to the opposing team” which created an environment that was “not welcoming, respectful or sportsmanlike.”

But in a statement Thursday morning, the Burrillville Town Council pointed to the same investigation’s conclusion that there were “no overt racial or sexist words, comments or allusions expressed at any time within the earshot of officials or coaches.”

“The false allegations have tarnished the reputation of the town of Burrillville and the Burrillville School District, particularly the students and athletes,” Council President John F. Pacheco III said in the statement.

Pacheco also said the council authorized the town solicitor to look into what further action could be taken.

The high school will be on probation for one year and Burrillville High students were prohibited from attending the girls’ home volleyball match on Oct. 16.

The school district says it’s educating students on cultural awareness and respectful behavior.