BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a brush fire that burned roughly 2 acres of land in Burrillville Thursday evening.

Dozens of firefighters from surrounding communities rushed to the Spring Lake Fishing Area off Black Hut Road for reports of fire and smoke pouring from the woods.

Nine companies in total have responded to this brush fire with more than 50 firefighters.



The Harrisville fire chief estimates about two acres have burned. He’s unsure of the exact cause but said it is suspicious. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RAE0d3Ouk7 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 18, 2022

Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell tells 12 News the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Gingell said that, while Burrillville has recently responded to a number of brush fires caused by unattended campfires, this doesn’t appear to be the case.

Rhode Island is in the midst of extreme drought conditions, which Gingella believes allowed the fire to spread quickly.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.