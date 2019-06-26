Burglars steal thousands of dollars in meat from Smithfield farm

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are trying to track down a pair of beef burglars after they were caught on surveillance footage stealing thousands of dollars worth of meat from a Smithfield farm stand.

Surveillance footage shows two men taking packages of beef from the freezer inside the Blackbird Farm Stand on Douglas Pike.

The owners of the farm stand said this happened Monday night around 10 p.m., but they only became aware of the theft when they visited the stand Tuesday evening.

Blackbird Farm owners Ann Marie and Kevin Bouthillette, and their son Brandon, said they are devastated. They told Eyewitness News this happened at an incredibly unfortunate time.

“This is a devastation that someone could come in and ruin our livelihood,” Ann Marie said. “It’s horrible. I wouldn’t even wish it on my worst enemy.”

“These people knew what they were doing. They had plastic containers. They knew when to rip this farm off as well,” she added.

The Bouthillettes said the theft, occurring right before the Fourth of July holiday, will have a ripple effect on their business, with many customers and chefs counting on their product.

“The gentleman I have to buy our feed from, he got affected,” Brandon said. “Our fertilizer guys got affected. Even the chefs we sell to – that we can’t keep up with now because they [the thieves] took the product we supply to them – they got affected too.”

As Smithfield Police look to identify the thieves, the Bouthillettes – who have owned their farm and farmstand since 1978 – say tomorrow is a new day, and they have to get back up and running with new security measures in place.

“We’re going to move into a new security system,” Brandon said. “Hopefully with new cameras.”

The family also said they have a great desire to find the men responsible, who they say just attacked and insulted their livelihood.

“Nobody plays games with this farm,” Ann Marie said. “This is huge. It hit the heart.”

Can you identify the two men in the surveillance footage? If so, call the Smithfield Police Department at (401) 231-2500.