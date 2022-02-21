SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bryant community is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

James Koshivos, a finance major, died following a crash Sunday in Falmouth, Bryant President Ross Gittell said in an email to students, faculty and staff on Monday.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends, including the brothers of Sigma Chi, during this difficult time,” Gittell wrote.

Ministry and counseling services will be made available to anyone on campus who needs them, according to Gittell. He also said he’ll keep the campus community informed about funeral arrangements.