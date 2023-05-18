SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more local bridges will be going under construction this week, but the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says they’ll remain open in both directions.

The two Farnum Pike (Route 104) bridges that carry traffic over I-295 in Smithfield are in “fair condition,” according to RIDOT, but need repairs to prevent them from becoming structurally deficient.

To make room for that work, RIDOT will be shifting the travel lanes to the right in both directions on Friday, May 19. This traffic pattern will be in place until mid-summer, when the lanes will be shifted to the other side so work can continue.

RIDOT said the goal is to finish the construction and repave the bridges by fall.

It’s all part of a $16.2 million project to preserve 10 bridges in town.