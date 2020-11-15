Bomb squad disposes of live grenade found in Smithfield yard

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield neighborhood was closed off for about an hour after a woman found a live grenade in her front yard.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Quattrini, crews responded late Sunday morning to 27 Green Ave. and set up a perimeter.

They called in the bomb squad, who discovered the device was active.

“They x-rayed it, they determined it was live,” Quattrini said. “They went through their procedure to box it and secure it. They’re going to bring it down to their facility and they’re going to detonate it.”

Where the grenade came from is unclear at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour