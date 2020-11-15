Bomb squad disposes of live grenade found in Smithfield yard

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield neighborhood was closed off for about an hour after a woman found a live grenade in her front yard.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Quattrini, crews responded late Sunday morning to 27 Green Ave. and set up a perimeter.

They called in the bomb squad, who discovered the device was active.

“They x-rayed it, they determined it was live,” Quattrini said. “They went through their procedure to box it and secure it. They’re going to bring it down to their facility and they’re going to detonate it.”

Where the grenade came from is unclear at this time.