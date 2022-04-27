BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A boil-water notice has been issued for residents living in a Burrillville apartment complex, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The boil-water notice was issued after the Health Department said two water samples recently collected from the apartment complex’s water system tested positive for E. coli.

Residents of 970 Victory Highway are urged to boil water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food.

The Health Department said the boil-water notice will remain in effect until the source of the bacteria is found, the system is disinfected and clean samples are collected for three straight days.

Anyone with questions regarding the boil-water notice should contact Thomas Tzeremes at (508) 208-7926.