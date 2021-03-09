Blackie’s restaurant in Smithfield to reopen for business

Northwest

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular northern Rhode Island restaurant that closed due to the pandemic is set to reopen next week.

Blackie’s announced in August that they would be closing, just one year after moving into a larger location.

“The virus may have won the battle, but Blackie’s will be back to win the war,” the restaurant said in the social media post.

On Friday, Blackie’s took to social media again with a simple “b.here March 17.”

Blackie’s opened just under nine years ago on Dec. 1, 2011.

