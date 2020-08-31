CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Blackie's restaurant in Smithfield to close due to COVID-19

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular northern Rhode Island restaurant is the latest business to close its doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackie’s announced on social media Monday that they will be closing, just one year after moving to a bigger location.

“We did our best to serve our Blackie’s family safely and with the same level of attention and care as always, but due to COVID restrictions, it has become impossible to maintain the levels we pride ourselves on and remain profitable,” the post read. “We are going to take a deep breath, sit back and wait until it is more feasible to operate to our standards.”

The owners say they may reopen in the future, but they are asking for the public’s support and understanding during this time.

“The virus can take a lot of things away from us, but it can’t take our reputation, our heart, or our love for this crazy industry,” the restaurant said. “The virus may have won the battle, but Blackie’s will be back to win the war.”

Blackie’s opened just under nine years ago on Dec. 1, 2011.

12 News has reached out to the owners for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

