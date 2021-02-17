As a registered nurse, Johnston mayor takes vaccine distribution into his own hands

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s vaccine rollout continues, Johnston Mayor Joesph Polisena is rolling up his sleeves to help administer vaccines to the city’s eligible residents.

Polisena said he’s been “a registered nurse by trade” since 1985.

“I spent many of my younger years on the rescue,” he said.

He said administering vaccines to residents in the city he presides over is humbling.

“I’m glad to give,” he said. “I’m giving back. Public service — this is what it’s all about.”

Polisena administered the shots Wednesday at the Johnston Recreation Center, which is now being utilized as a vaccine clinic.

Johnston resident Kathryn Molock was one of many to receive her shot from Polisena.

“I didn’t feel it at all, and that’s because I had the mayor to do it,” she laughed.

Roughly 250 residents were vaccinated Wednesday, and Polisena said everything went smoothly.

He said the Johnston Recreation Center will remain open for the next four-to-five weeks on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- to noon.

Polisena said anyone who’s struggling to make an appointment should contact his office for assistance.