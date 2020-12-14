Annual gift-drive helping kids in need have a happy holiday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A longtime holiday giving program is helping local children in need have a happy holiday.

Staff at Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island raised 750 gifts to benefit underserved children in the greater Providence area.

The gifts were divided into gift bags for 250 children between the ages of six and ten — providing each with a toy or game, book, and hat and gloves set.

Neighborhood partnered with Tides Family Services and McAuley House for this year’s gift-drive, which looked a little different than in years past due to the pandemic.

“While we had to reimagine almost every aspect of the program this year — from sign-ups, to the drop-offs and packaging of gifts, to the organizations we partnered with — the one element that remained the same was the giving spirit of our Neighborhood family,” Chief Marketing Officer Brend Seagrave-Whittle said.

This is the 19th year that the insurance plan has held its holiday gift-drive program.