After DUI crash, 2 charged with buying alcohol for minors

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more arrests have been made in connection with a rollover crash in Smithfield that sent one teenager to the hospital and another to court on a charge of driving under the influence.

Kyle Joyce, 18, of Smithfield, and Scott Rego, 22, of Medway, Mass., are accused of buying alcohol for a house party that the teens had been at prior to the crash, according to Smithfield police.

The single-car crash took place on Mountaindale Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30. Police said they arrived to find the vehicle on its roof and all four occupants outside of it.

One passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, police said, while two other passengers, both 16-year-old boys, were not injured.

The driver, Haleigh Ferreira, 18, was charged with DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Joyce with possession of alcohol by an underage person and procurement of alcohol for minors. He was released with a summons to appear in court for arraignment on Sept. 22.

Rego was charged with three counts of procurement of alcohol for minors. After he was arraigned, his bail was set at $5,000 personal recognizance and his next court date was set for Sept. 8.