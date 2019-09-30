Accused of killing kitten, Smithfield man charged with animal cruelty

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield man was charged with animal cruelty after police say he killed a kitten and threw it in the trash.

Matthew Johnson, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of malicious injury to or killing of animals.

Police said they were called to a home on Charles Street on September 24 after a woman found her kitten dead in the trash. They said she told officers she suspected Johnson – her daughter’s boyfriend – may have injured the animal.

Police said the woman told officers Johnson was alone in the house with the kitten when she went to work. When she got home and couldn’t find the cat, Johnson told her he last saw it when he took out the trash. The woman told police she then found the cat in the garbage.

She told police she suspected Johnson may have injured the cat because a week earlier she said he admitted to kicking and injuring one of her other cats.

Police said through the course of their investigation, they obtained sufficient information to obtain an arrest warrant.

Police said during questioning, Johnson indicated a 1-year-old child may have injured the kitten.

Johnston, police said, was arraigned before a bail commissioner and bail was set at $2,500 with surety.