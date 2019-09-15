4th Annual #DStrong Bike Run to be held Sunday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The 4th Annual #DStrong Bike Run is taking place on Sunday afternoon.

The event is to honor 8-year-old Dorian Murray, who lost his years-long battle with cancer in 2016, and to bring awareness about pediatric cancer.

Eyewitness News spoke with Dorian’s father Christopher at the inaugural bike run in July 2016.

“He was definitely into motorcycles, cars, anything loud and fast,” he said. “I know he’s watching us and he’s wishing he’s here and we’re wishing he’s here too.”

Bikers will leave from the The Last Resort Pub & Grill in Smithfield at 12 p.m. and will return an hour later, followed by a BBQ with a raffle and a live music performance.

The cost is $25 per riders and $10 for passengers. All proceeds will benefit the Dorian J. Murray Foundation.

