SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Four local fire departments are getting a financial boost to help reduce response times and improve safety, Sen. Jack Reed’s office announced Friday.

The federal grants totaling more than $5.2 million will go to the Cumberland, East Greenwich, Smithfield and West Warwick fire departments.

Smithfield is getting the bulk of the funding—roughly $3.6 million—to hire new firefighters.

West Warwick will receive $900,000 to buy new fire truck. Their current one is more than 24 years old, officials said. Cumberland will also get $450,000 to replace one of their trucks that’s 18 years old.

Lastly, East Greenwich will receive $280,000 to get new mobile radios and vehicle repeaters to improve communication.

“Making sure that Rhode Island’s local fire departments have proper staffing and modern equipment is essential to enhancing public safety across our state,” said Reed, who helped secure the funding. “These federal funds will help equip Cumberland, East Greenwich, Smithfield, and West Warwick with the resources and staff needed to respond to emergencies more efficiently and effectively, all while helping to ensure the safety of our firefighters.”

Last month, another $4.5 million in federal grants was distributed to departments in Cumberland, Cranston and Narragansett.