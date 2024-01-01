NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A family of four was forced from their North Providence home on New Year’s Day after their garage caught fire.

Firefighters rushed to Marconi Street Monday evening following reports of flames and smoke pouring from a garage.

North Providence Fire Chief John Silva tells 12 News the fire had spread into the home it’s attached to.

He said fighting the flames was made difficult by downed wires in the roadway and solar panels on the roof.

“[The solar panels] store energy, making them an electrical hazard,” Silva explained. “It’s also a hazard because we can’t vent the house to leak toxic gases. So, we had to work around that.”

No one was injured and the family was able to escape safely.

Silva said the family has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. It’s unclear whether the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.