SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a crash in Smithfield sent three people to the hospital Thursday night.

Smithfield Fire Chief Rober Seltzer told 12 News there was underground cable work being done by workers on Putnam Pike (Route 44) and the road was partially closed with a police officer on both sides of the road directing traffic.

Around 10 p.m., Seltzer says a black SUV hit a police vehicle with an officer inside, then drove through the construction area hitting some equipment and one of the workers before hitting a tree.

The driver, police officer, and construction worker were all brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.