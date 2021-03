SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two roads in Scituate were temporarily shut down following a head-on collision Monday morning.

The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. on North Road in the area of Scituate Avenue.

At least three people were taken to area hospitals, according to police, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police told 12 News they expect to provide more information later on Monday.

