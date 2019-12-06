3 charged with shooting out windows with BB gun

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Burrillville believe they’ve caught those responsible for a series of BB gun shootings in several Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut communities.

Drew Fafard, 18, of Pascoag, was arrested on Thursday along with two juveniles aged 14 and 15 years old, according to police.

Investigators allege the trio caused extensive damage to homes and vehicles including broken windows by shooting a BB gun out of a car. In one instance, police say a female was nearly struck by a projectile while inside one of the targeted homes.

The shootings were reported in the following towns:

Rhode Island Burrillville Cumberland Glocester Lincoln North Smithfield

Massachusetts Douglas Northbridge Uxbridge

Connecticut Brooklyn Plainfield Woodstock



All three were charged by Burrillville police with eight counts of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, one count of committing a drive-by shooting, and 10 counts each of vandalism and conspiracy. Police said the 15-year-old was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a dwelling/house.

Fafard was arraigned in court and his bail was set at $20,000 with surety while the 14-year-old has been released to his parents’ custody and the 15-year-old has been remanded to the R.I. Training School pending an appearance in Family Court and a probable cause hearing.

Police said the suspects have been or will be charged in other communities.