NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives arrested three people Wednesday as part of a narcotics investigation that led to the discovery of a dead woman in a North Providence home, according to R.I. State Police.

Noel Ignacio Moronta, 41, Nelson Reyes, 38, and Marien Solano, 36, all knew the woman had likely died of an overdose and did not report it to authorities, police said. The woman has not yet been identified.

The woman’s body was found as detectives searched a Metcalf Avenue home, where investigators also found “a significant heroin and fentanyl processing operation,” according to police.

Inside the home, police said investigators uncovered 908 grams of heroin, 229 grams of fentanyl, more than $82,000 in cash and a variety of drug presses, molds and packaging materials.

Moronta, Reyes and Solano were charged with failure to report a death with the intention to conceal a crime and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin. They were arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail.