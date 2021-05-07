$2M purchase and sales agreement signed for old North Providence public safety complex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ North Providence has a brand new public safety complex, and now the former building is close to being sold for $2.35 million, according to the town’s mayor.

In an interview with 12 News Now at 4, Mayor Charlie Lombardi said a purchase and sales agreement has been signed, and they are now waiting on a developer to determine what will go there.

He said they want one or two significant businesses there as opposed to another strip of stores, but Lombardi told 12 News he is not at liberty to say who the developer is in discussions with.

Watch the full interview with Mayor Lombardi in the video above, where he also provides an update on vaccine distribution sites and a recent Target 12 investigation that uncovered a town employee was collecting two salaries at once.

