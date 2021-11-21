250 gallons of oil leaks into Burrillville well

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Mangement is inspecting an oil leak that happened in Burriville Saturday afternoon.

The DEM says there was an oil filter failure at a house on Waterfront Circle near Spring Lake, causing 250 gallons of oil to leak, seeping into the ground and ended up in a well.

A hazardous materials crews there and deployed a vac truck to pump out the well.

The Burrillville fire department also sent a boat out but did not see oil on the shoreline or in the water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community