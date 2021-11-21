250 gallons of oil leaks into Burrillville well

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Mangement is inspecting an oil leak that happened in Burriville Saturday afternoon.

The DEM says there was an oil filter failure at a house on Waterfront Circle near Spring Lake, causing 250 gallons of oil to leak, seeping into the ground and ended up in a well.

A hazardous materials crews there and deployed a vac truck to pump out the well.

The Burrillville fire department also sent a boat out but did not see oil on the shoreline or in the water.