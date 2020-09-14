2 wounded, 2 arrested in North Providence shooting

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are in police custody after they allegedly shot and injured two other men over the weekend in the area of Fatima Hospital.

Matthew Peckham and Skylar Poznanski were arrested on several charges late Sunday morning in Somerset, according to North Providence police.

Patrol officers responded to High Service Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and spoke to the victims, who police said were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds; one was hit in the calf while the other was hit in the forearm. A third victim was shot at but not struck.

The victims told police they were in a vehicle when a group of men pulled up in a separate vehicle and confronted them about an ongoing dispute. At one point, they said, the suspects opened fire on their vehicle then drove off.

After learning the suspects were in Somerset, detectives took them into custody with the assistance of Somerset and Massachusetts State Police.

Peckham, 38, of Warwick, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of domestic assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shootings, and felony conspiracy.

Poznanski, 22, of Woonsocket, was charged with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of drive-by shootings, firing in a compact area, and felony conspiracy.

Both men are being held in Massachusetts pending extradition proceedings.