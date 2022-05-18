NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping two families after a fire spread to two homes Tuesday afternoon.

North Providence Fire Chief John Silva said crews were called to Atwood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the roof of a home.

The fire spread from the basement up to the second floor and over to the neighboring house, according to Silva. He said more than 30 firefighters responded to help get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Silva said both homes are currently uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.