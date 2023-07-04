JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two children were injured after a tree fell on top of them in Johnston Tuesday, 12 News has learned.

Johnston Battalion Fire Chief Jeff Moroni said the tree fell onto the children near the Park Plaza Apartments.

Both children were rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with “substantial injuries,” according to Moroni. Their exact conditions are unknown at this time.

Moroni said a third child was also transported to the hospital after suffering a panic attack.

The tree also damaged a couple of cars parked nearby.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the tree to fall, though Moroni doesn’t believe it as struck by lightning. He said the tree was most likely knocked over by a strong wind gust as storms moved across the state.