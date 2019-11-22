2 injured in tractor trailer crash in Foster

1  of  2
FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were injured when a tractor trailer and car collided on Danielson Pike (Route 6) in Foster early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. not far from the Scituate line.

Police said two people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. There’s no word on their immediate conditions.

Foster police and crews from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation were on scene until about 2:15 a.m. cleaning up. A guardrail appeared to be badly damaged.

The cause of the of the crash remains under investigation.

