GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Glocester are investigating a weekend crash that left two people with serious injuries.

A motorcycle had stopped to turn left into a parking lot on Putnam Pike when it was hit by a vehicle from behind and pushed into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by another vehicle, according to police.

Both the motorcycle rider and passenger suffered serious injuries, police said. No word on their conditions at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.