GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A rollover crash in Glocester sent an 18-year-old driver to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Glocester police said the woman lost control of the vehicle while driving on Keach Pond Road around 7:15 a.m.

First responders removed the woman from the vehicle and transported her to Fatima Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. She was the only person inside the car at the time, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police noted that roadways in the area were covered in black ice at the time.