Editor’s Note: This story has been changed from the original. Police provided pictures from a previous incident not associated with Thursday’s arrest at North Providence High School.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 14-year-old North Providence boy is facing charges after police say he brought a BB gun to school on Thursday.

Police say a student at North Providence High School notified a school resource officer around dismissal time that another student may have a gun on him.

The assistant principal and the resource officer found the freshman and asked him if he had anything he shouldn’t have.

Police said the teen admitted he had a BB gun in his backpack, which was then seized. There was no threats made by the student.

He has since been charged with possession of weapons on school grounds.

Police say he has been suspended from school indefinitely and will require a safety evaluation if he is allowed back.

The case has been turned over to family court.