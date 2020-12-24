10 arrested during RI State Police honor patrol

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police arrested 10 people for driving under the influence after amping up patrols in honor of a Swansea police officer.

The arrests were made between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The R.I. State Police increased patrols as part of this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which 18 police departments across the state are participating in.

Troopers were paying tribute to the late Lt. Robert Cabral, who was a 26-year veteran of the Swansea Police Department when a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser and killed him 15 years ago.

“I’m proud of the work our troopers do every day to keep our roadways safe and especially appreciative of their efforts to apprehend motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Col. James Manni said. “We’re sending a clear message that impaired driving will not be tolerated.”

All but two of the arrests were made during traffic stops. The other two were made following crashes, both of which occurred in Providence.