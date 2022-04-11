NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in North Providence Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Whipple Street.

Police said the suspect has been taken into custody, adding that there is no danger to the public because it appears to have been an isolated incident.

The investigation into what happened is in its early stages, according to police, so the events leading up to the stabbing are unknown at this time.

The victim’s condition has not been released.