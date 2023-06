WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Woonsocket late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of East School and Elbow streets around 10 p.m. and blocked off several blocks near the World War II Memorial Park.

One person was taken to Landmark Medical Center with gunshot wounds, police said. No word on their current condition.

12 News also saw police dogs searching the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.