1 killed in I-295 rollover crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A rollover crash on I-295 South near Exit 9B in Johnston has claimed the life of one person, Rhode Island State Police confirm.

Police say one vehicle was involved in the crash and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Traffic is backed up in the area as police work to clear the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with any new information.