JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Johnston car dealership employee was shot Wednesday evening.

Officers rushed to City Limit Auto on Hartford Avenue following reports of a shooting.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound that does not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect has not yet been identified and remains at large. Police said there is no threat to public safety.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.