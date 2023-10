BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday afternoon in Burrillville.

Officers responded to Lapham Farm Road near Mowry Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a single-car crash.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Neither have been identified.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.