SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police made an arrest Thursday morning after executing a search warrant at a home on Plainfield Pike in Scituate.

Scituate police said they, along with Rhode Island State Police SWAT, responded to the home around 4 a.m. and conducted the search.

One man was taken into custody as a result, according to police, while two other people were detained at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.