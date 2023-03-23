NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Skimming devices were found attached to ATMs in two more Rhode Island communities this week.

Skimmers were found on the ATM inside the Cumberland Farms on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence, and on the ATM inside the Cumberland Farms on Broad Street in Central Falls.

Earlier this week Johnston police say they found one at a Cumberland Farms on Killingly Street.

Police warn this is a “well-organized scam” and to be vigilant when using ATMs.

Since skimmers are tough to spot, police suggest cardholders use the “SCAN” checklist:

Scan the area for hidden cameras that may record you typing your PIN. These may be mounted near the keypad, so always cover your hand while you type in a PIN. C: Compare the card reader and keypad to the rest of the machine. The colors and styles should all match, and graphics should be aligned and un-obscured.

Compare the card reader and keypad to the rest of the machine. The colors and styles should all match, and graphics should be aligned and un-obscured. A: Assess for obvious signs of tampering. Broken or dented panels may be visible or security seals may be broken.

Assess for obvious signs of tampering. Broken or dented panels may be visible or security seals may be broken. N: Nudge the card reader and keypad. Card skimmers and fake keypads are meant to be removed, so if they feel loose, you may have spotted a skimmer.

If a card skimmer is located, you’re urged to contact the police.

Anyone who has used their card at either location should contact their bank to make sure no unauthorized transactions or withdrawals have been made. Cardholders should also monitor their accounts for any fraudulent activity and consider changing their PIN.