A mix of wintry conditions across our area

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. Never say never, but Governor Raimondo's emphatic statement that she won't be President-elect Biden's health and human services secretary makes it significantly more likely she finishes out the last two years of her term -- a scenario some of her top aides have long said was more conceivable than many believe. True, the fact that she keeps popping up on national short lists illustrates the esteem for her within Biden's inner circle since her VP interview; it's transition officials, not Raimondo's advisers, floating her name to outlets like NBC, Politico and CNN. So it can't be ruled out that she will be offered something else. Yet Raimondo is hardly the only accomplished, ambitious Democrat whose services Biden can tap right now -- and the outcry on the left each time her name bubbles up shows her nomination would not be universally well-received. The governor also has good reasons to see appeal in staying in Rhode Island. She will enjoy a radically altered landscape at the State House in 2021 -- Nick Mattiello will be gone, replaced as speaker by her former campaign manager Joe Shekarchi, while in the Senate Dominick Ruggerio is looking to advance an ambitious policy agenda. The governor's own political standing has strengthened in 2020, with 61% of voters approving of her handling of the pandemic as of last month (though that was down from 74% in April). The economy should be on the upswing next year as widespread availability of a vaccine brings the pandemic to an end. Her advisers also say she simply enjoys her job, relishing the ability to call the shots and -- when successful -- positively affect the lives of a million people. Plus, Biden will still be president when her term ends in 2022; if he is looking to refresh his Cabinet after the midterms, the timing could be right for her to head to Washington then.