A mix of wintry conditions across our area

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday’s Nor’easter brought whipping wind, downpours and depending on where you live — varying accumulations of snow.

During the height of the storm, 12 News viewers reported snow-covered roads and poor visibility.

Still, it didn’t stop some from shopping ahead of the Christmas holiday. At the Crossing in Smithfield, the Target store was busy with shoppers as snow continued to fall into the evening hours.

Meteorologist Steven Matregrano was out roaming the roadways and captured the storm’s changeover from heavy rain to snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of our area and a handful of communities already have parking bans through Sunday morning.

In East Providence this afternoon, strong winds shook traffic lights and heavy rain resulted in a lot of street flooding. The area, like many communities along the coast saw lesser amounts of snow.

A similar report in North Kingstown — the snow sticking to the ground around 4 p.m. after a day of heavy rainfall.

