New RI State Police task force dedicated to combatting impaired driving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A brand-new unit of the Rhode Island State Police is hoping to save lives by combatting impaired driving.

The new task force, which began its work in mid-November, will primarily consist of a significant increase in overnight patrols for the purpose of arresting impaired drivers.

The unit is funded by the federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which provided the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) with $830,000.

“We are attacking impaired driving on many fronts,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. “Now we’re putting federal dollars to work to fund year-round patrols with the sole purpose of stopping and arresting drunk drivers before they have a chance to kill or seriously injure someone.”

Rhode Island Department of Transportation, State Police and the Rhode Island Attorney General Office have teamed up to announce the creation of a new task force aimed at reducing the number of tragedies associated with impaired driving @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/M0CgH2OILM — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) December 19, 2019

Each day, the unit deploys two-to-five additional troopers statewide between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. This marks the first time Rhode Island will have a year-round unit of troopers dedicated to enforcing impaired driving laws.

“Our highest priority is to protect the public,” Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said. “Impaired drivers remain a threat to society and with the creation of this new unit of the state police, we will continue the excellent work the unit has demonstrated in just its first month.”

During its first month, the unit completed 97 shifts, arrested 90 people — 49 of which were caught driving under the influence and issued 684 citations.

Police, in conjunction with RIDOT and the Attorney General’s office, are using crash data to determine where additional patrols should be located.