NEARI reacts to Biden’s vaccination recommendation for teachers

President Joe Biden speaks at Brookland Middle School, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Washington. Biden has encouraged every school district to promote vaccines, including with on-site clinics, to protect students as they return to school amid a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — After sweeping new vaccine mandates were announced by President Biden on Thursday, The National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI) wasn’t surprised there was a strong recommendation for states to pass vaccine requirements in settings like schools and university campuses.

In a statement released by NEARI, they said the announcement was as anticipated, but the question remains if the mandate will apply to Rhode Island.

With over 90% of teachers already vaccinated in the state, NEARI leadership is on record in support of a mandate, and said that the impact of a proposed mandate “needs to be negotiated”, and some of their local associations are already engaged in that process.

Impact bargaining can include topics such as leave for those who have reactions to the vaccine, confidentiality of medical records, the protocol for those who are medically exempt, and what proof of vaccination is considered acceptable.

“We appreciate President Biden’s leadership and look forward to working with Governor McKee in following the President’s recommendation to protect Rhode Island students, families, and educators,” said NEARI