Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team responds to two stranded seal pup calls within a week

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Seal pup season has officially started for Connecticut, Rhode Island, and surrounding areas, and Mystic Aquarium shared two recent responses to pup strandings in an effort to spread the word to the public on what can be done to help.

Within the last week, Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program responded to two calls for seal pups along the shoreline.

Seal pupping season typically ranges from December to March. Once born, pups will nurse for a few weeks and once they’re three to four weeks old, the mother weans the pup and it will then begin to learn how to survive on its own.

Mystic Aquarium says this time period of independence is crucial to a seal’s transition into adulthood.

Beachgoers who manage to come across a seal pup along the shore are told to keep a distance of over 150 feet and call Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team hotline.

Oftentimes, the team is made aware of these situations and will respond as needed, depending on the animal’s condition.

Trained first responders would be dispatched to monitor the health of the animal if deemed necessary. In addition, the rescue team would collect any sick or injured animal that is in need of medical attention.

According to a press release from the aquarium, the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program investigated a reported gray seal pup alone on Misquamicut State Beach.

The aquarium described the seal as “BAR”, which means bright, alert, and responsive. Due to the light grey coloration of the seal, it was presumed to be female.

According to Mystic Aquarium, the pup “was in excellent body condition, had hydration rings around her eyes, indicating she was well hydrated with pink gums,” indicating she was healthy.

Volunteers and first responders monitored the seal until she returned to the water and swam out of view on Thursday, January 27th.

Another report of a seal pup occurred on February 1st. Unfortunately, this seal pup was found in very critical condition on Blue Shutters Town Beach.

A health assessment determined the gray seal had a broken jaw and multiple puncture wounds on its head.

The Animal Rescue Team transported the pup to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Hospital where veterinarians were able to examine the seal, provide it with antibiotics, and administer pain medication.

Unfortunately, the seal succumbed to his injuries as the wounds were too severe.

Those interested in learning more about the Animal Rescue Program can do so by visiting Mystic Aquarium’s website.